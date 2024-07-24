Meli Bainimarama convicted for domestic violence

Meli Bainimarama [Source: 9news]

The son of a former Fijian Prime Minister, Meli Bainimarama has been sentenced to seven months imprisonment by the Parramatta Local Court in New South Wales, Australia.

Nine News reported that the court convicted the 38-year-old for a violent attack on his estranged wife as the couple argued in their bedroom.

Meli Bainimarama admitted to pushing his victim off the bed, grabbing her by the hair and putting his hands around her neck during the assault.

The court was shown photographic evidence of the woman’s extensive injuries; including red marks and bruises on various parts of her body.

Magistrate Timothy Khoo noted that Bainimarama had shown no remorse for his conduct, although he had completed a domestic-violence course in prison.

The magistrate imposed a total sentence of 10 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of seven months for the former personnel of the RFMF.