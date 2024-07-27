Fiji returns to Miss Universe after 43 years

[Source: variety]

Fiji will once again be represented on the Miss Universe after an absence of 43 years from the beauty pageant.

Lux Project’s Fiji, an international property development company, has acquired the Miss Universe Fiji License.

The development company wishes to revitalize this event in Fiji by focusing on selecting a positive role model to represent Fiji on the global stage and promoting Fiji as a premier travel destination, showcasing the natural beauty of the country and the pristine environment, raising awareness for positive causes, and supporting charities.

The Miss Universe Fiji organizers are looking to partner with Fiji’s premier organizations, brands, and experiences and have partnered with The Pearl Resort & Spa Fiji in Pacific Harbor, as the official host of the 2024 Miss Universe Fiji National Final to be held on Friday, the 30th of August 2024.

The National Director of Miss Universe Fiji is Paris Jade.

The organization is inviting interested candidates aged between 18 and 32 years to visit their website and enter the competition, as entries for the competition close early next month.

The Miss Universe Competition will be held in Mexico at the end of this year.

Fiji was last represented by Lynn Michelle McDonald in 1981.