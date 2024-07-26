Ministry reviews IMAM guidelines to address rising malnutrition risks

[Source: MOH/ Facebook]

The risk of wasting and nutritional edema in infants and children is heightened in high-risk contexts, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dietetics and Nutrition Services of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services say they are committed to updating the guidelines on the prevention and management of acute malnutrition.

This week, senior staff from the divisions are meeting in Suva to review the current IMAM Guidelines and align them with the new international guidelines released by UNICEF and WHO.

Article continues after advertisement

The review will cover four major areas: infants under six months at risk of poor growth and development, moderate wasting in infants and children aged 6–59 months, severe wasting and nutritional edema in infants and children aged 6–59 months, and prevention of wasting and nutritional edema from a child health perspective.

The participants in the meeting include consultant pediatricians, subdivision medical officers, subdivision nursing managers, divisional and senior dietitians, supervisor dietitians, and nutritionists.

This meeting focuses on promoting best practices and the prevention of wasting and nutritional edema.