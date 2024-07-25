PM opens $11.3m school facilities in Lekutu

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially opened several new facilities this morning, including two dormitories, a dining hall, and three staff quarters for teachers and students of Lekutu Secondary and District Schools in Bua.

The $11.3 million project is part of rehabilitation work funded by the Australian government for schools affected by TC Yasa in 2021.

Rabuka stated these new school facilities will provide a modern and conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He acknowledged the Australian government and donor partners for their commitment to supporting government priorities towards quality and inclusive education in Lekutu, Bua.

The project will benefit a total of 218 students and 20 teachers at Lekutu Secondary School and 179 students and 8 teachers at Lekutu District School.