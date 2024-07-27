Lami High qualifies to national quarters

The Lami High School Under-19 team achieved their dream of making it to the Vodafone Deans National Quarterfinals today by narrowly defeating Dreketi Central College 24-21 in an intense playoff this afternoon.

In another U19 playoff, Navatu Secondary School ended St John College’s hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Cakaudrove-based school triumphed over St John 18-16 at Subrail Park. Navatu led 15-10 at halftime and maintained their consistency throughout the match.

Despite St John’s efforts to come back, Navatu’s defense held strong, denying their opponents a victory.

The national quarterfinals for all grades are scheduled for next weekend in Suva.