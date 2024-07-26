Fiji digs deep to keep medal hopes alive

[Source: World Rugby]

Team Fiji Men’s 7s is on track to defending its gold medal at the Olympic Games in France after beating a spirited Ireland outfit 19-15 in the quarterfinal.

Fiji will play Australia in the semi-final on Sunday morning at 2.

It was Fiji’s 16th win at the Olympics keeping its 100% intact.

Just like 2016 in Rio and Tokyo 2020, Fiji was taken to the wire in the quarterfinal.

Iosefo Masi had the first after 40 seconds when he sliced through the defense to score between the sticks.

The national side tried to extend their lead but couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities.

Ireland kept on putting pressure on Fiji and got two successivec unconverted tries to lead 10-7 at the break.

The Irish returned from the break determined and added another five pointer for a 15-7 lead.

However, Fiji got their act together and got a try in the corner to Joji Nasova.

From the restart, Ireland failed to control the ball with Waisea Nacuqu at the right place and perfect time as he raced away to score between the posts.

Leading 19-15, Fiji did their best to hold Ireland with seconds remaining and the Irish awarded four penalties but couldn’t get to the tryline.

Meanwhile, two of the favourite teams to take out the rugby 7s gold medal in Paris are out of the race.

New Zealand and Argentina were both beaten in their quarterfinal games.

Argentina who was the form team this season in the World Series were shocked by hosts France 26-14.

The French were leading 21-nil at halftime.

Two Marcos Monetta tries in the second half was not enough for Argentina.

Antoine Dupont sealed the deal for the hosts after the final hooter.

In the first quarterfinal, South Africa who lost two pool games defeated Tokyo 2020 silver medalists New Zealand 14-7.

South Africa came through as one of the two best third finishers from pool play while New Zealand came out on top of its group.

The first semifinal between South Africa and France kicks off at 1:30am on Sunday.

Australia beat the USA 18-0.