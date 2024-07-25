Women’s Futsal team in camp

Fiji coach Jerry Sam

Fiji’s first ever futsal team is in camp to prepare for the inaugural OFC Women’s Futsal Nations Cup 2024.

The tournament will be held in the Solomon Islands from August 17–25.

Fiji coach, Jerry Sam, says preparations are well underway and he has been impressed with the girls’ fitness.

“The girls preparation is so far so good; we have 3 weeks in preparation for this OFC futsal women’s international cup in Solomon.”

The 16-member squad was selected last week and marched into camp this week.

The winner of the tournament will represent Oceania at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in the Philippines next year.

Fiji will face Tahiti in its first match.