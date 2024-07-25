Gold for Ness

[Source: Supplied]
Fiji national David Ness won gold at the 2024 USA Powerlifting Hawai’i State Championship in the Men’s 125+ Kilograms category last weekend.
The 25-year-old moved to Hawai’i almost a year ago to further his education and is certainly a prospect to represent Fiji at international competitions.
Former national rep and Pacific Games gold medalist Eliesa Irava says Ness is a ‘one out of a million’ type of athlete, judging from his performance at this championship.
“The current totals he is making are impressive. I’m sure he’ll make it for the next Pacific Games, he is a very good candidate.”
Irava has also been helping Ness with his training programs over the past few months, hoping to represent Fiji at future international competitions.