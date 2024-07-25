Gold for Ness

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji national David Ness won gold at the 2024 USA Powerlifting Hawai’i State Championship in the Men’s 125+ Kilograms category last weekend.

The 25-year-old moved to Hawai’i almost a year ago to further his education and is certainly a prospect to represent Fiji at international competitions.

Former national rep and Pacific Games gold medalist Eliesa Irava says Ness is a ‘one out of a million’ type of athlete, judging from his performance at this championship.

Article continues after advertisement

“The current totals he is making are impressive. I’m sure he’ll make it for the next Pacific Games, he is a very good candidate.”

Irava has also been helping Ness with his training programs over the past few months, hoping to represent Fiji at future international competitions.