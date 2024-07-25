FSSRU anticipate sell-out at North Deans play-off

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union anticipates a sell-out crowd this weekend for the highly anticipated Deans competition play-offs at Subrail Park in Labasa.

FSSRU Vice President Savenaca Muamua announced that teams from the Southern Zone are scheduled to arrive today with the Tailevu North College team having already reached the venue yesterday.

Muamua says that the games committee is actively coordinating with local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event, emphasizing the significance of hosting the Deans Under-18 competition in the North for the first time.

“We expect a huge crowd turnout on Saturday and it should be a sell-out with $15 flat price for Subrails Park and also at Labasa College which will be the second venue for the games this weekend.”

He adds that the Northern schools are excited and eager to host the Southern and Eastern zone schools for this weekend’s games.

A total of 10 matches will be played on Saturday, spread across Subrail Park and All Saints Secondary School grounds.

The u18 games between Marist Brothers High School vs Bua Central College at 1.30pm and All Saints Secondary vs Tailevu North College at 3pm will be LIVE on FBC Sports.