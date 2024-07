Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets record on opening day

[Source: Reuters]

The Marvel duo of “Deadpool & Wolverine” grabbed $38.5 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in the first screenings of the film on Thursday, distributor Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab said.

The early returns, a record for an R-rated movie, suggest Disney will enjoy its second hit in a row in a turnaround for its movie division.

The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

By Sunday, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. U.S. and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

That would top “Inside Out 2,” Disney’s animated Pixar movie that debuted with $154.2 million in June.

Article continues after advertisement

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

Disney is rebounding from lackluster performances in 2023 for movies such as “The Marvels” and “Haunted Mansion.”