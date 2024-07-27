Munster enjoys winning return as Storm defeat Eels

[Source: NRL]

Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster has enjoyed a successful return from a 10-week layoff as the Storm surged past a willing Parramatta on Friday night.

Melbourne were below their best in the 18-point win, however they were lethal with their counterattack to claim a comprehensive 32-14 triumph.

While there are plenty of areas to improve, Munster’s 52-minute outing was a major positive for Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

The representative star carried a groin injury throughout the first 11 weeks of the season before he tore his adductor tendon during Melbourne’s Magic Round demolition of the Eels in Brisbane.

The Storm juggernaut rolled on without their playmaker, winning six from seven, and they currently hold a six-point lead atop the NRL ladder with six rounds remaining.

Friday’s win saw Melbourne run in five tries to three as they edged closer to another minor premiership.

Parramatta fought gamely throughout the contest and had the upper hand for much of the first half.

The Eels started on fire as they looked to ensure captain Clint Gutherson celebrated his 200th game for Parramatta in style.

Jake Tago crossed in the third minute and the hosts looked set for a second before an untimely error. Melbourne scooped up the ball and Ryan Papenhuyzen raced away before he was reeled in, with Grant Anderson scoring from the following play.

The try came against the run of play and the Eels quickly regained the ascendancy when Sean Russell made it 8-6 in 18th minute.

From there, the Storm slowly found their groove and they started to get a roll on through the middle of the field.

The pressure eventually turned into points when Shaun Lane spilled the ball inside his own half, Melbourne’s Harry Grant racing 30 metres to score.

The Eels had plenty of chances to hit back late in the half, however they were left to rue a lapse in concentration in the final 20 seconds.

A Storm shift inside their own half saw Will Warbrick streak away. The winger was dragged down but Tago was sent to the sin bin for holding him down. Nick Meaney calmly kicked the penalty goal to make it 14-4 at the break.

Melbourne made the most of the extra man to start the second half, Warbrick crossing in the 46th minute to put his side up 16.

The Eels spent the next six minutes peppering the Storm line, however each attacking play was repelled by a desperate Melbourne defence.

From there, the visitors flexed their muscle to add two more tries and roll on to their seventh-straight win.