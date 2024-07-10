Suva upsets Rewa

In a tough match, the home side Suva defeated Rewa 1-0 to open their 2024 Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream BOG campaign.

Both teams had their chances, but Suva was awarded a penalty in the 87th minute after Joe Moses was fouled inside the penalty box.

Dave Radrigai scored the lone goal of the match from the penalty spot, giving Suva the win.

Both sides saw a fair amount of yellow cards as discipline was a major issue throughout the game.

Rewa’s Iosefo Verevou was shown the first red card of the tournament after an argument with the match official.

