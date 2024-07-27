GHS tames Labasa Sangam

The Gospel High School Under-15 team has advanced to the National Deans Quarter-finals after defeating Labasa Sangam College 27-5 in the Vodafone Deans Northern playoffs this morning at Subrail Park.

Labasa Sangam faced a tough challenge, trailing 15-0 at halftime, and couldn’t catch up despite their efforts.

GHS on the other hand did not hesitate to showcase their skills as they kept the points box ticking.

Meanwhile in the U16 grade, Holy Cross College is currently playing Lelean Memorial School.