Plea dates for shift for alleged drug dealers

Lautoka court

Lautoka High Court, Justice Aruna Aluthge has granted the defense counsels representing the accused in the $2 billion drug bust case seven days to file their objections against the destruction of seized drugs.

The judge also set August 8th as the deadline for the defense to enter their pleas.

The accused individuals, including Justin Ho, David Heritage, Louie Frank Logaivau, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Sakiusa Tuva, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Bainisavu, Jale Aukerea, Keanie Mcpherson, and Viliame Colowaliku, appeared before the court today.

They face charges related to the importation and unlawful possession of over 4.2 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Logaivau, Davelevu, and another unnamed person are specifically charged with unlawful possession, while Tuva, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, and Viliame Colowaliku face charges for possession without lawful authority between December 29, 2023, and January 14, 2024, in Voivoi, Legalega, Nadi.

The court session was marked by the defense counsels’ postponement of pleas due to additional filings by the state, which they need to review.

They are expected to file objections by August 8th, after which the state will respond.

The case is scheduled to proceed to a substantive matter on September 13th for plea and subsequent pre-trial conferences.