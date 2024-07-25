Loganimasi’s dream becomes a reality

[Source: World Sevens Rugby / Facebook]

Team Fiji Men’s 7s rover Ponipate Loganimasi always had a dream to play in the Olympics and was very much looking forward to his first games.

However, nothing prepared him for what he experienced running out at Stade De France this morning and it was a different experience altogether with over 60,000 fans greeting him and his side.

Rugby sevens ignited the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with a spectacular first day of action in front of the largest single-day crowd in rugby sevens history with 69,000 fans packed into Stade de France and millions more watching around the world.

Sharing his experience after his game, Loganimasi says he’s just glad that his teammates helped him out.

‘I’m thankful to my teammates for standing by me and encouraging me today. It was my first Olympics, when I entered the Stadium, I saw that big crowd and I was nervous but when I saw captain Jerry Tuwai and my brothers smiling, I was encouraged and that helped me.

Loganimasi shook off the early nerves in his first match against Uruguay with a try in the 40-12 win.

He came off the bench against USA in the second match as Fiji cruised to a 38-12 victory.

The national side plays France tomorrow at 1.30 am to determine who will top the pool before the quarterfinals begin at 7 am.