Qereqeretabua reaffirms commitment

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua received a courtesy call from Singapore’s non-resident High Commissioner to Fiji and Ambassador to the Pacific Islands Forum Mary Seet-Cheng.

Seet-Cheng is on a week-long visit to Fiji.

The discussions between the two leaders highlighted prospects to deepen cooperation in building climate resilience, trade and economy, digitalization, education and leadership, smart urbanization, and connectivity.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

These are the key initiatives supported under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

Qereqeretabua acknowledged Singapore’s commitment to elevate cooperation with emphasis on Fiji’s priorities in socio-economic sustainability and climate resilience.

She also spoke on Fiji’s status as the hub of the region and the vision led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the “Oceans of Peace Concept.”

With renewed cooperation, Singapore aims to expand support to Fiji via SCP, new training programs to Fiji via Singapore’s Diplomatic Training Academy and study visits to share some of the best practices on technology and innovation.

High Commissioner Seet-Cheng says they are ready to support Fiji and they look forward to welcoming Rabuka to Singapore for an official visit.