Nacuqu thrilled by return to Fijian flair

Veteran Fijian star Waisea Nacuqu says he is pleased with their efforts today in the two matches on the opening day of the Rugby Sevens at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Fiji 7s playmaker scored a try each in their 40-12 win over Uruguay and 38-12 triumph against USA.

Fiji’s flair was vibrant as the players showed tremendous skill sets including outrageous off loads that left the 69,000 fans in the stands mesmerised.

Speaking to FBC Sports after their second win today, Nacuqu says he’s thankful that they’re starting to find their rhythm.

“Fans have been missing the Fijian flair for a long time and I’m glad that it’s slowly returning as we saw today in the two games, I’m also pleased with the team effort against Uruguay and USA, it’s good that we are now returning to our own style of play something we are known for. The two wins today were achieved through team work and discipline.”

Nacuqu, Iosefo Masi and Jerry Tuwai won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Fiji’s winning run at the Olympic Games now stretches to 14 matches and are the only side to score five tries in a half at Paris 2024 with their six tries against USA all scored by different players.

Tomorrow, the national side will play France at 1.30am before the quarterfinals start at 7am.

There’ll be no games on Saturday due to the opening ceremony, the semifinals and final will be held on Sunday.