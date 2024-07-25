More focus towards mangrove restoration

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Forestry, in collaboration with the International Tropical Timber Organization is making progress in restoring cyclone-affected mangrove forests and empowering local communities.

The initiative focuses on six villages in the Tailevu and Rewa deltas.

The project rehabilitates vulnerable mangrove forests and empowers women through education and sustainable technology.

A key effort is raising awareness about biogas systems, with each village receiving an HBG 7.0 Household Biogas System.

Eco Grow Company in partnership with ITTO, conducts workshops on installing and using these systems.

ITTO Project Fiji Coordinator Elimi Kurusiga emphasizes that this project includes traditional and modern methods to reduce reliance on firewood.

New nurseries are being constructed to raise coastal plant species, aiming to plant 12 hectares of mangroves and 6 hectares of fuel wood, promoting environmental sustainability and community resilience.