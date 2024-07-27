Bogus agents remain a challenge for REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board is calling on Fijians to be vigilant and verify identification of real estate agents to ensure they deal with licensed agents.

This was highlighted by REALB Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh when asked about the continuous challenges of bogus agents.

Singh says that complaints of bogus agents has decreased this year but they continue to receive complaints about them.

The REALB says before any transaction is made, the ID cards of real estate agents should be checked.

“You need to check their ID cards we provide ID cards to our agents and sales people and the ID card will have various information regarding the company and sales person”

Singh adds that the ID cards contains specific information such as name of agents, expiry date, and the agency they are working for.

The compliance and monitoring officer emphasized that if there are any suspicion they are urged to call REALB office and confirm with their public register

REALB is working on reviewing certain regulatory frameworks and taking the necessary steps to apprehend and report any bogus agents.