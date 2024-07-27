Fiji Police urge provincial action against drug epidemic

The Fiji Police Force has emphasized the vital role of provincial communities in combating the escalating hard drugs epidemic.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, ACP Livai Driu, village settings provide unique opportunities for proactive measures that can safeguard the youth from the devastating effects of drug abuse.

In recent developments, ACP Driu highlights alarming trends in Lautoka City, where discarded needles are increasingly being discovered in parks and alleys.

He says this troubling development shows the reality at hand and is also a serious public health concern.

ACP Driu states that the sad part is many of our young children are victims of this drug war.

“And also, the reminder for parents their supervision because we have seen that most of our children are involved in drugs because of the lack of supervision.”

Chair of the Ba Provincial Council Ratu Meli Tora calls for enhanced community involvement.

He believes that leadership at all levels, from chiefs to village leaders such as the Liuliu ni Yavusa, Turaga Mataqali, and Turaga ni Tokatoka, must actively engage in efforts to address the drug issue.

According to Ratu Meli, effective community leadership should translate into tangible actions within individual families to foster a collective responsibility toward combating drug abuse.

Ratu Meli also stresses the importance of integrity among those in positions of power.

He warns that any involvement in the drug trade by community leaders could have a detrimental impact on societal efforts to address the issue, emphasizing that the credibility of leaders is crucial in the fight against drug abuse.