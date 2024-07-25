Singh stresses importance of social unity

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh, has stressed the importance of social responsibility in enhancing community resilience and social unity.

Singh highlighted this while visiting the allocated site for the construction of the village’s new evacuation centre in Niurua, Macuata.

He says the proposed facility will serve a dual purpose, functioning as both a vital emergency shelter and a community hall for communal gatherings and events.

Singh emphasized that every Fijian belongs to a community, and it is their social responsibility to engage in community development projects.

“Commitment to community development is not just a government initiative; it is a shared responsibility that requires the active participation of every member of the community.”

Singh says the project aims to enhance the village’s preparedness for natural disasters, which are increasingly becoming a reality in our changing climate.

“This community development is part of and supports the broader initiative by the government to invest in infrastructure that supports community resilience and development locally.”

The minister urges Fijians to engage and support community development in achieving the broader goal of the government’s national development.