LMS thumps Holy Cross College in U16 grade

Lelean Memorial School made a commanding statement in the Vodafone Deans Northern playoff this afternoon.

The Nausori-based team crushed Holy Cross College 46-8 in the Under-16 grade.

Lelean led 17-0 at halftime and continued to dominate in the second half. Despite Holy Cross’s efforts to catch up, Lelean swiftly capitalized on their opponents’ weaknesses.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the U19 match between St John College and Navatu Secondary School is currently underway at Subrail Park in Labasa.

You can catch the action live on the FBC Sports channel.