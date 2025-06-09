Kiwis don't want to let Pacific title chance slip again

Dylan Brown scored the match-winning try in New Zealand's win over Samoa. (PR IMAGE PHOTO)

Dylan Brown is doing his best to make up for lost time as the star playmaker looks to steer New Zealand into the Pacific Championships final.

The Kiwis host Tonga on Sunday at Auckland’s Eden Park, where a win or a loss by less than 17 points will secure a place in next week’s Cup final in Sydney against Samoa.

Brown sat out last year’s tournament due to a knee injury, with New Zealand missing out on the title decider after Isaiya Katoa sank a 75th-minute field goal to put Tonga up 25-24.

Article continues after advertisement

In his return this year, the Newcastle-bound No.6 proved the difference in the Kiwis’ tournament-opening clash against Samoa.

He relished being “back in black”, with 18 runs for 146 metres, two try assists and broke an 18-18 deadlock with a match-winning try in the 73rd minute.

Brown ran on to a Kieran Foran bomb and plunged over the line.

“Honestly, I don’t usually go for those – it was a bit of a jump in hope and I came down with the ball,” the 25-year-old said.

“It was a strange try, but I’ll take four points when I can.

“I definitely missed it last year, just being in the camp, as we love coming in just for the vibes, and obviously it’s an honour to wear the black jersey.

“Any opportunity I get, I’m putting my hand up straight away, so it’s good to be back.”

Brown felt his team finished their match strongly, but expected Tonga to be desperate to bounce back from their 34-6 loss to arch-rivals Samoa last round.

“Obviously, with one win, we’ve got a bit of momentum, but it’s going to be another tough game this weekend,” Brown said.

“Samoa played an unreal game – they were on the back fence and they needed to win a game to make the final and they’ve done a pretty good job.

“I feel like the result doesn’t really represent what Tonga bring.

“They’re going to be coming out firing and they’re going to have a lot to play for too.”

Powerhouse lock Jason Taumalolo missed the Samoa match with a knee injury, but will play his 50th Test for Tonga after defecting from the Kiwis in 2017.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.