Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering|HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group|Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal|Logani village tightens security|Act to help economic recovery post-pandemic|Helping Hands Fiji assists families|Health officials plead for adherence|Six arrested for drinking grog in Nausori|All hands on deck: Fiji Medical Association|ROC Market to be held virtually|116 new cases with one more death|Elderly patient dies from COVID-19|New Korovou cluster a concern|Over 243,700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Concerns raised on misinformation about Sigatoka quarantine facilities|Red to green zone movement is complex: Ali|Second wave of the pandemic affects Construction Industry|Ministry addresses objections to quarantine facilities|Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM|More equipment to boost COVID-19 response effort|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Agricultural assistance for communities in lockdown|McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Kikau ruled out for round 15

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 16, 2021 4:25 pm
Viliame Kikau [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau will not be in action for Panthers on Friday night.

Kikau has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained from last week’s match against the Sharks.

He will be replaced by Liam Martin at the back-row in the starting side.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers face the Roosters on Friday at 9.55pm.

Round 15 of the NRL begins on tomorrow night with the Broncos facing the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.