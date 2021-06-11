Kikau ruled out for round 15

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau will not be in action for Panthers on Friday night.

Kikau has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained from last week’s match against the Sharks.

He will be replaced by Liam Martin at the back-row in the starting side.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers face the Roosters on Friday at 9.55pm.

Round 15 of the NRL begins on tomorrow night with the Broncos facing the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.