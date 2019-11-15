Kaiviti Silktails players to undergo intensive drills

The Kaiviti Silktails coaching is going to concentrate on polishing their skills in specific areas.

With the side looking to make an impact in the upcoming Ron Massey Cup against Australian clubs, High-Performance trainer Tom Watkins says players will undergo intensive drills.

“The training starts to increase in intensity now. We’ve done a lot of volume before Christmas. Now is all about a little bit more specific stuff and really getting ready for the season. So really from our end, we are really looking at strength and power development.”

Watkins adds, for the players to stay in shape, strict training guidelines have been set for them to follow.

The side will play 20 games against Australian clubs in the Ron Massey Cup.

All ten of the Silktails home games will be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.