FIJIAN BUDGET
Rugby League

Former Bati Saifiti to stay with Knights until 2022

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 4:33 pm
[Source: Newcastle Knights]

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti has extended his stay with the club.

Saifiti has been rewarded for a strong start to the year by signing a contract extension until the end of 2022.

The 24-year-old told NRL.com he was never really looking to go anywhere else and plans to spend the rest of his career with the Knights.

Article continues after advertisement

Knights coach Adam O’Brien was delighted to have secured the signature adding Saifiti is one who will feel the rewards of his loyalty in the near future.

The Knights will take on the Bulldogs at 4pm Sunday.

Also on Sunday the Panthers meet the Titans at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Round 11 of the NRL kicks tomorrow night with the Eels taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meet the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm and the Raiders face the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]

