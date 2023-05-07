Prasad reigns in Chess championship

[Source: Supplied]

Rudr Ravi Prasad of the University of the South Pacific is the winner of the Fiji Chess Federation Rapid Chess Championship.

Prasad had an unbeaten score which included a draw with ex-Olympiad rep Prashil Prakash.

Ronald Terubea was second after beating Manoj Kumar.

[Source: Supplied]

The women’s division was convincingly won by Cydel Terubea while Zayne Elmond Keshwan and Tanvi Radha Prasad scooped top honors in the secondary schools category.

Lionel Vaurasi was the winner in the primary school’s division.



[Source: Supplied]

More than 75% of participants for the championship are primary and secondary school students.