Players participate in online catch ball tournament

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Baseball Under-15 participated in their first Catch-Ball Classic international exchange tournament organized by the Japan Professional Baseball Players Association and Fukushima Baseball Project over the weekend.

The tournament included the majority from the Raiwai Eagles Baseball Club and Nadonumai Mariners Baseball Club.

The nine players who competed played well for their age category.

The competition included teams from Nepal, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

The CBC is the origin of baseball in which nine players are divided into two halves and the team that can play the most catches in two minutes wins.

Fiji Baseball Development Officer Inoke Niubalavu says the purpose of the tournament is to exchange culture between the baseball players from each participating country and also a chance to get advice from professional players on how to improve certain areas.

Fiji Baseball is also looking into fielding more teams in the U12, U15, and an open men’s and women’s team.