Only promise we can make is we'll work to the best of our ability: Baber

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has been reminded of how important the Hamilton 7s this weekend is.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the stakes are higher in Hamilton as there will be no quarterfinals.

Since the team arrived in Hamilton, the Fijian community has been by their side as they go all out again this year to support the national team but the players know they have to deliver.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says the approach for this tournament is special knowing they can’t afford to slip in the pool games.

‘It’s the same for everybody else we got to go through a pool of three games and we got to win two games the semifinal and final to win the tournament that’s what we’ve done previously here be it six games so that very much becomes our focus’

Fiji is gunning for a three peat in Hamilton and Baber says the players understand what’s at stake but there are no promises.

Meanwhile, Fiji is not the only team that will be feeling the pressure this weekend.

All Blacks 7s player Sione Molia says it’s a special moment for them to run out once again in front of the home crowd.

‘Obviously the atmosphere we are playing at home playing in front of our families and friends which we don’t get the opportunity to’.

Fiji will play Samoa in their first match on Saturday at 12.47pm.

The side will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:5am on Saturday before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.