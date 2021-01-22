One touch football worry for Labasa

Labasa’s one touch football game will be a challenge when they play Suva in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series next weekend.

The Babasiga Lions are training with a full squad, however, playing their traditional game will be quite difficult against the defending Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT champions.

Labasa coach Ronil Lal says their game plan will depend on the weather.

“We know the weather will be similar so we need to adjust to the condition so our normal usual play, the normal Labasa one touch football will be hard for us but we are coming up with a plan to counter Suva”

Lal adds the new players who are training including Marlon Tahioa and Jone Naraba will be given a chance to play in the CvC.

Meanwhile, the venue for the CvC series has been confirmed.

The first round will be held at the ANZ Stadium next Friday at 7pm and the second leg at Ratu Cakobau Park next Sunday at 3pm.

Due to the adverse weather conditions the Fiji FA decided to postpone the games to next week.

You can catch the live commentaries of the CvC series on Mirchi FM.