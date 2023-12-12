Team Kacau registers first tournament win

Team Kacau registered the first win at the National Academy netball tournament at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, edging Ruve 45-41 this morning.

The team, which is made up of Under-17 age grade players displayed grit and determination throughout the match to come away with their opening pool match win.

Head coach, Iliseva Drasuni says she is happy as the players followed the game plan that was laid out to them.

Drasuni, who is also a member of the Sekoula club in Lautoka adds that the players have been consistent throughout their five-week training and they are slowly witnessing it come to fruition.

“So there’s a lot of great display of skills. It has shown that whatever we’ve learned during our academy training camp is in fruition now, and the girls are learning to play well with each other. And, yeah, our academy camps are paying off.”

One of the stand-out players for Team Kacau was goal defender, Lydia Tavesivesi

The 17-year-old Suva Grammar School student says she has been committing herself to all the trainings in the hopes of representing the country someday.

“I just had to do my best on and off court. I’m hoping to wear the national uniform someday.”

Team Kacau’s next match will be against Fiji Selections at 1pm tomorrow.

The National Academy netball tournament serves as a selection period for the World Youth Cup Qualifiers next year.