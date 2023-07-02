RFMF farewells Pearls trio

[Source: Supplied]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces farewells three of their officers who are part of the Fiji Pearls.

The three members of the RFMF in the Fiji Pearls World Cup team include Private Maliana Rusivakula, Private Josephine Nailumu and Private Kalesi Tawake.

Kalesi is the younger sister of Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila and daughter of Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake.

RFMF Director of Human Resources Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau wished the trio well on behalf of the institution.



The Fiji Pearls faces Tonga in their first game in Cape Town on July 28.

