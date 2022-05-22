Exciting plans for Men’s Netball

[File Photo]

A 15-man squad will be selected to represent a national men’s netball team for a training match against Singapore in the next two weeks.

This was revealed by Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster during the first ever two-day Punjas Men’s tournament that successfully concluded yesterday.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivia Koster says it’s an exciting time for men’s netball.

“The men’s tournament is going to be an annual event but also start getting internationals or at least more matches for our men’s team and building them up into an international team and therefore international test matches in the future.”

A total of eight teams competed in the tournament with teams from Suva, Nadi, Nasinu and Nadroga battling at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Suva Warriors is the inaugural winner, defeating Nadi Sunshine in the final yesterday.