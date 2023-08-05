England makes history in Netball World Cup

[Source: England Netball/Twitter]

England ground down defending champions New Zealand to make history by reaching their first Netball World Cup final.

The match was level after every quarter but England pulled away in dramatic fashion in the last to win 46-40.

There were jubilant scenes on the court as England wound down the clock to edge out the Silver Ferns and reach Sunday’s showpiece in Cape Town.

They will face either 11-time champions Australia, who they beat in the group stages, or in-form Jamaica next.

They’ve done it! 🌹 For the first time EVER, @EnglandNetball reach the @NetballWorldCup final beating reigning champions New Zealand in an instant classic 🙌#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/Yuswtg0mzJ — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 5, 2023

England held firm throughout the match, overcoming some shaky shooting with solid defence.

They will now compete for their biggest title since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, when they beat Australia to win gold.

England have now beaten the top two sides at the tournament, having defeated world number one-ranked Australia on Thursday and now New Zealand.

An emotional Layla Guscoth told BBC Sport: “I can’t believe it.

“We’ve had so much criticism over the last year [after no medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games].

“We are so grateful to get the chance to play in a World Cup final. We celebrate, we rest and we come back tomorrow.”