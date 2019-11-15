Double celebration for Tagimoucia sports club

The pandemic failed to deter the Tagimoucia sports club from continuing their passion for developing netball players.

Tagimoucia is a relatively young club and over the weekend they were crowned the 2020 Suva Netball Association overall winner during the awards ceremony.

The club scooped two grades at the Suva Netball finals winning the mix and super grades.

Article continues after advertisement

Some of the Tagimoucia players will be in action in the next four weekends for their respective teams in the Digicel Punjas 2020 Netball Reset Championship which starts on Saturday.

42 players make up the four teams in the championship and after the tournament, Netball Fiji will announce its 25 member Fiji Pearls training squad.