Australia bids for netball inclusion in Olympics

Netball Australia is leading a bid to have the sport played at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

Netball Australia Chief Executive, Kelly Ryan, says netball deserves to be played on the biggest stage and they will now work closely with World Netball, the Australian Olympic Committee and the

International Olympic Committee to make it become a reality.

Radio New Zealand reports netball has been a Commonwealth Games sport since 1998 and work is now underway to have it become part of the Olympic program in 11 years’ time.

Ryan says it is going to be a lengthy process to lobby officials for netball’s inclusion.

She adds Netball New Zealand will play a massive role in lobbying officials too.

[Source: RNZ]