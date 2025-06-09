Nasinu focuses on long-distance

Nasinu Secondary School will rely heavily on its long-distance athletes as it prepares for the upcoming Suva Zone Two meet and the Fiji Finals.

Speaking during the school’s inter-house competition at HFC Bank Stadium today, long-distance coach Munil Sami said he was encouraged by the performances on display.

Nasinu has adopted a fresh approach this season, with preparations beginning immediately after the 2025 Fiji Finals. The early start, Sami believes, has allowed the team to build depth and endurance well ahead of the major competitions.

In his three years with the school, Sami has witnessed steady growth in the long-distance program, with athletes continuing to raise their standards each season.

He said the team has been building towards both the zone competition and the Fiji Finals since last year and is eager to showcase the results of their hard work in the weeks ahead.

The Suva Zone Two meet will be held next month, while the Fiji Finals are scheduled from April 30 to May 2.

