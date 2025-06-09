Kamikamica proud to lead Bati

Source: FNRL

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica says leading his country continues to be one of the most emotional and humbling honours of his career.

The Melbourne Storm forward says every time he puts on the white jumper, it reminds him of how far he has come, from a young boy with a dream to now captaining the national side.

“Being selected as a captain is always an honour for me, especially growing up in Fiji. All I wanted to do was play for the national team. I never thought I was going to be captain one day, but obviously a couple of years ago they selected me to be captain of the Fiji Bati team.”

Kamikamica says representing Fiji carries deep meaning because it connects him to his roots and to the struggles faced by many young athletes back home.

He says it’s that sense of identity and pride that pushes him to give his all on the field.

“It always makes me feel emotional sometimes because it reminds me of the struggle back in the islands and the way of living back home. That’s one of the main reasons I always try and give it my all.”

The Bati skipper adds that his role now is not just about leading from the front, but inspiring the next generation of players to chase their dreams and believe that anything is possible.

He says being surrounded by new faces and debutants has also reminded him of his own early days with the team — a full-circle moment that makes this campaign even more meaningful.

“It’s funny because I’m pretty much the old guy here in the team. There are a couple of young rookies coming along, and it brings everything back into perspective. I remember when I was a rookie coming through, now I’m passing the torch.”

Kamikamica will lead the Fiji Bati when they take on the Cook Islands this Saturday at 5pm in their first Pacific Bowl Championship match in Papua New Guinea.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

