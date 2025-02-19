Jackson highlights key areas ahead of Hurricanes clash

[Photo: Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson]

With a tough battle ahead against the Hurricanes this weekend, Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has pinpointed ball security and set-piece dominance as key focus areas.

The Hurricanes, who were among the top teams last season, pose a serious threat, particularly at the breakdown and in structured play.

Jackson knows his side must be sharp in these areas to stand a chance.

“We need to look after our ball, and we know if Fijians in the Drua get front-foot ball, then we’re a quality outfit. So, it’s probably no different to every team. Every team’s after that clean ball, and every team wants to look after it.”

The Drua thrive on fast, attacking rugby, but to execute their game plan, they must secure possession and resist the Hurricanes’ pressure at the breakdown.

Jackson emphasized that disrupting the opposition’s play will be equally important.

With the Hurricanes boasting a strong forward pack and dominant set-piece, the Drua will need to stay disciplined and maintain intensity for the full 80 minutes to create attacking opportunities.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35 pm this Saturday in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

