Golf great Greg Norman is ill
December 26, 2020 12:00 pm
Greg Norman and son Greg Norman Jr. walk up the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship this month.[stuff.co.nz]
Former world number one and Australian golf legend Greg Norman is bedridden with Covid-like symptoms.
Norman who is a two-time British Open champion and now lives in the United States, announced the news in an Instagram post, in which he appeared to be in a hospital bed.
According to stuff.co.nz, the 65-year-old posted photos showing himself in a hospital room but didn’t directly say that he had tested positive for Covid.
A day earlier, Norman. who is also known as ‘The Great White Shark’ said he was quarantining at home in Florida, with Covid-like symptoms.
[Source:stuff.co.nz]
