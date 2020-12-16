Home

Golf

Golf great Greg Norman is ill

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 12:00 pm
Greg Norman and son Greg Norman Jr. walk up the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship this month.[stuff.co.nz]

Former world number one and Australian golf legend Greg Norman is bedridden with Covid-like symptoms.

Norman who is a two-time British Open champion and now lives in the United States, announced the news in an Instagram post, in which he appeared to be in a hospital bed.

According to stuff.co.nz, the 65-year-old posted photos showing himself in a hospital room but didn’t directly say that he had tested positive for Covid.

Article continues after advertisement

A day earlier, Norman. who is also known as ‘The Great White Shark’ said he was quarantining at home in Florida, with Covid-like symptoms.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]

