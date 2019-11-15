FRU supports IOC’s decision to postpone Olympics

The Fiji Rugby Union supports the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says as highlighted by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that we are in a war against the deadly COVID-19 and the idea of shifting the Olympic Games is vital.

Meanwhile, World Rugby is also supporting the IOC’s decision.

In a statement today, World Rugby says the health and safety of the athletes and fan are paramount.

World Rugby says the IOC has made the right decision these very difficult and unprecedented circumstances.

Rugby’s world governing body is looking forward to working closely together in a spirit of partnership with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and all other stakeholders towards the rescheduling of the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will now be held next year.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]