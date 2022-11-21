France ends with perfect record

France ended its rugby season with an unbeaten record as they defeated Japan 35-17 this morning.

This makes them the third nation ever to finish a year without defeat.

This was Les Bleus’ 13th successive win as they condemned the Brave Blossoms to a fifth straight loss in an entertaining game despite the wet conditions.

France‘s tries came via Damian Penaud, Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch while Thomas Ramos kicked 15 points in front of his home supporters.