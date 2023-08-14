Waiting game for Rewa and Suva

It’s now a waiting game for Extra Supermarket Rewa and Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva as two pool matches remain in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Both teams will now await the September 15th match between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Rooster Chicken Ba.

The match is one of two that were postponed by the Fiji Football Association on Friday due to a power outage in Viti Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa and Rewa were already on the field when the power went off, so they will resume on the 15th of next month.



[Source: Fiji FA/Facebook]

The result of the clash could well affect their qualification for the semi-finals.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says they did what they could do, and now they have to wait.

“We go back, recover and we’ll see what will happen in the Labasa and Ba match and hopefully we’ll go through. But, apart from that the boys did what they could, I did what I could do and now it rests on football, we’ll see what happens.”

Rewa and Suva both have six points in Group B, with two wins and a loss.

After its 2-0 win over Suva yesterday, Labasa has three points and is hoping for a favourable result against Ba.

Meanwhile, Navua and Lautoka are the first two teams through to the semis.

In yesterday’s results, Rewa beat Ba 3-1, Navua defeated Nadi 2-1, Lautoka thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1, and Suva lost 2-0 to Labasa.

The semi-finals are scheduled for September 16th at Prince Charles Park.