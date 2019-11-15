Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Tottenham beats Brentford to reach Carabao Cup final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 6, 2021 11:11 am
Moussa Sissoko celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal for Tottenham [Source: Carabao Cup / Twitter]

Tottenham forced its way into the Carabao Cup final after beating Brentford 2-nil in the semifinal.

Moussa Sissoko’s excellent header and a trademark finish from Son Heung-min were enough for the Premier League favourites to book a trip to Wembley.

Brentford were a stern test but their disappointing evening was complete when midfielder Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from the end for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Article continues after advertisement

Jose Mourinho’s side, looking for a first trophy since 2008, will play Manchester United or Manchester City at Wembley on 25 April.

Mourinho has won the trophy on four occasions and is the third manager to reach an EFL Cup final with three different clubs.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.