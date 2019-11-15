Tottenham beats Brentford to reach Carabao Cup final

Tottenham forced its way into the Carabao Cup final after beating Brentford 2-nil in the semifinal.

Moussa Sissoko’s excellent header and a trademark finish from Son Heung-min were enough for the Premier League favourites to book a trip to Wembley.

Brentford were a stern test but their disappointing evening was complete when midfielder Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from the end for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Jose Mourinho’s side, looking for a first trophy since 2008, will play Manchester United or Manchester City at Wembley on 25 April.

Mourinho has won the trophy on four occasions and is the third manager to reach an EFL Cup final with three different clubs.