Tailevu Naitasiri makes winning start

Tailevu Naitasiri is on track to end their eight year Courts Inter-District Senior Division drought.

This is after they defeated rivals Rakiraki 2-nil in their first pool match at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The side took an early lead in the match after a free kick by Prashnat Chand sailed beautifully into the net, too much for Rakiraki goalkeeper Saimoni Nabogi to stop.

The side led 1-nil at halftime.

The Nigel Khan coached side continued their dominance in the second half, controlling possession and limiting play in Rakiraki’s own half.

Well-coordinated and controlled dribble by Rohnil Ram connected well with replacement Malakai Lavetia who scored Tailevu Naitasiri’s second and winning goal.

Coach Nigel Khan says the win has set a positive platform for the side.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Dreketi tomorrow in their second pool match while Rakiraki faces Seaqaqa.