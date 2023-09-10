Suva back to winning ways

Suva made a strong comeback in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon, securing a convincing 4-1 victory over Nadi. After a surprising 2-1 loss to Nadroga on Friday night, the Whites displayed an improved performance today. The goals were scored by Samuela Drudru, Joeli Ranitu, Bruce Hughes, and Dave Radrigai.

In other matches, Labasa clinched a 1-0 victory over Tavua, while Navua overcame Nadroga with a score of 2-1.

In the senior division play-offs, Savusavu and Nasinu played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The decisive second leg will take place next Sunday in Suva, with the winner earning promotion to the Premier grade for the upcoming season.