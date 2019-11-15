Sheffield United move to 5th on EPL points table

Sheffield United climbed to fifth in the Premier League table with a win against West Ham, who had an injury-time equaliser ruled out by Video Assistant Referee.

They defeated West Ham 1-0.

John Fleck took advantage of a big mistake by substitute goalkeeper David Martin, latching on to his wayward pass to tee up Oli McBurnie to finish from close range after 53 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Substitute Robert Snodgrass thought he had levelled for the visitors, but the goal was disallowed after the ball was judged to have hit Declan Rice’s arm in the build-up.

“VAR, VAR”, the home fans chanted as the final whistle sounded, with West Ham condemned to their eighth defeat in 11 Premier League games and their first under new manager David Moyes.

The result means the Hammers remain two points above the relegation zone and could drop into the bottom three if results go against them this weekend.