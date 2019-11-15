Rewa doesn’t want to over-concentrate

Approaching a game with the right attitude is a key factor for the Rewa football side ahead of their final Vodafone Premier League match against Lautoka.

Rewa is targeting a top-two finish on the VPL points table, however, that will be known after the final round.

Head coach Marika Rodu says having the right approach and mindset for the match will have a positive impact on their performance.

“How we need to manage the game, we need to enjoy the game and take the pressure, play with the pressure, and just have fun. We don’t want to overthink the game. We don’t want to over-concentrate but, as long as we can keep and maintain the arousal levels in the players, I think we’ll be in a good space to take on Lautoka.”

The Delta Tigers take on Lautoka at 3 pm at Churchill Park.

Also, at 3 pm, Suva battles Nadi at ANZ Stadium.

Tomorrow, Ba faces Labasa at 1.30 pm while Navua hosts Nasinu at 7 pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Nasinu-Navua and Rewa-Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.