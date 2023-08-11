Pools drawn for Secondary School IDC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Secondary School Inter-District Championship is set to begin in the next two weeks in Labasa.

The pool draws for the girls’ division and Under-19 boys were carried out at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this morning.

16 girls and 24 U19 boys’ teams are part of the tournament this year, marking the highest number of participants since its inception.

The U19 boys’ teams have been distributed into six pools of four while there are four pools of four teams for the girls’ division.

It will be held from the 23rd to the 26th of this month at Subrail Park in Labasa.