Nothing fancy for Suva

Suva Football Team

Suva expects Nadroga to come out firing in their Digicel Fiji Premier League tonight.

The Stallions will be battling the capital city-side at the Uprising Sports Centre at 7pm.

Suva head coach, Babs Khan says they’re not expecting an easy game from Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

“We won’t change anything from our style of playing, we will keep our style of playing. We want other teams to chase our game. We won’t make anything fancy, we won’t do anything fancy. We’ll keep it simple as possible.”

Suva is also expecting Lautoka to turn up a different side on Sunday after their loss to Rewa last week.

There have been a few changes in the DFPL schedule this weekend.

Navua will now play Labasa at 2pm instead of 3pm before Suva battles the Sugar-city side at 4pm on Sunday.

Both games will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Nadroga will host Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm on Sunday while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park at the same time.

Ba will take on Tavua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba tomorrow.